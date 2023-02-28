UK treasury looking at U-turn on planned cut to UK energy subsidies-FT

Feb 28 (Reuters) - UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is examining plans to protect British families from a rise in energy bills by reversing a planned cut in subsidies, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Officials confirmed to the Financial Times that the government's plans to lift the level of support in April was under review and could be dropped in the country's budget in two weeks' time.

"At present there is no plan to change the policy in the Budget but there could be," one official told FT.

The UK treasury department did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

