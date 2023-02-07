UK Treasury bans capital spending by Gove’s Whitehall department -FT

February 07, 2023

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The UK Treasury has banned Michael Gove's Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC)from making spending decisions on new capital projects without specific permission from the Treasury, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

John Glen, chief secretary to the Treasury, has stepped in to prevent DLUHC from signing off spending on any new capital projects, because of concerns about whether the department is delivering value for money, the report said.

