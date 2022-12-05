NEX

UK transport firm National Express names Stamp as permanent CFO

December 05, 2022 — 02:34 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Dec 5 (Reuters) - British transport firm National Express Group Plc NEX.L said on Monday that interim Chief Financial Officer James Stamp would take up the role permanently, with immediate effect.

Stamp, 49, who joined the company in July 2017, has been the group's interim group CFO since September and a board member since Nov. 1.

"He (Stamp) brings a highly complementary skill set to the executive team and will be central to the next phase of National Express' development," said CEO Ignacio Garat in a statement.

A qualified chartered accountant with over 25 years of experience in finance and consulting, Stamp has previously been a partner at KPMG where he led the firm's transport practice.

