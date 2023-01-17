UK train drivers to strike on Feb. 1 and 3, RMT union says

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - British train drivers at 14 rail operators will walk out on Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 over a pay dispute, the RMT trade union said, posing further disruption to travellers after another workers union set out similar plans earlier on Tuesday.

