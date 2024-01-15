News & Insights

UK train drivers to stage fresh strikes in January and February

REUTERS/MOLLY DARLINGTON

January 15, 2024 — 07:05 am EST

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's train drivers will stage a fresh round of strikes and an overtime ban from the end of January and into February in a long-running pay dispute, the ASLEF trade union said on Monday.

Drivers working across 16 train companies will stage one-day strikes in groups that will last until early February, ASLEF said.

"We have given the government every opportunity to come to the table but it is now a year since we had any contact from the Department for Transport," ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan said.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britons have faced severe travel disruption since 2022, as a cost-of-living crisis spurred demands by transport workers for higher pay. (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Farouq Suleiman) ((farouq.suleiman@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: BRITAIN STRIKES/RAILWAYS (UPDATE 1)

