UK train drivers to stage fresh strikes in January and February

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's train drivers will stage a fresh round of strikes and an overtime ban from the end of January and into February in a long-running pay dispute, the ASLEF trade union said on Monday.

Drivers working across 16 train companies will stage one-day strikes in groups that will last until early February, ASLEF said.

"We have given the government every opportunity to come to the table but it is now a year since we had any contact from the Department for Transport," ASLEF General Secretary Mick Whelan said.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Britons have faced severe travel disruption since 2022, as a cost-of-living crisis spurred demands by transport workers for higher pay.

