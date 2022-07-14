UK train drivers at 8 rail companies to strike on July 30 - PA Media

LONDON, July 14 (Reuters) - Train drivers at eight British rail companies will strike on July 30 over a pay row, PA Media reported on Thursday, citing trade union ASLEF.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.