UK trading platform CMC Markets hikes operating income forecast

Adds Plus500's results in paragraph 4

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets CMCX.L raised its full-year operating income forecast on Monday, citing a strong third quarter driven by improved market conditions.

The company, which provides trading in more than 12,000 financial instruments, including shares, indexes, foreign currencies, commodities and treasuries, attributed the strong quarterly performance to resilient business-to-business and institutional investor demand.

It now expects net operating income between 290 million and 310 million pounds ($368.8 million-$394.2 million) for fiscal year 2024, up from its previous forecast of 250 million-280 million pounds.

Separately, rival Plus500 PLUSP.Lsaid it generated revenue of about $725 million and core profit of around $340 million for the year ended Dec. 31, citing expansion into different regions such as Japan and the UAE.

($1 = 0.7864 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.