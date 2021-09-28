UK to take control of Go-Ahead's Southeastern rail franchise

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Go-Ahead Group GOG.L said on Tuesday the government had decided to take control of its Southeastern rail franchise after the British transport group admitted it had made errors and repaid 25 million pounds ($34 million) over the contract.

It said its annual results had been postponed and its finance director, Elodie Brian, had resigned with immediate effect. Its financial results, including the expected provisions related to the franchise but not any financial penalty, remain in line with its expectations, it said.

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Sarah Young)

((kate.holton@thomsonreuters.com; 0044 207 542 8560; Reuters Messaging: kate.holton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.