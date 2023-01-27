UK to sign deal with homebuilders to fix building safety issues - Sky News

Jan 27 (Reuters) - UK's levelling-up minister Michael Gove is set to close a deal worth 5 billion pounds ($6.20 billion) with housebuilders including Barratt Developments BDEV.L and Persimmon PSN.L to help resolve the national cladding crisis exposed by the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster, Sky News reported on Friday.

($1 = 0.8066 pounds)

