UK to sign deal with homebuilders to fix building safety issues - Sky News

January 27, 2023 — 05:30 pm EST

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

Jan 27 (Reuters) - UK's levelling-up minister Michael Gove is set to close a deal worth 5 billion pounds ($6.20 billion) with housebuilders including Barratt Developments BDEV.L and Persimmon PSN.L to help resolve the national cladding crisis exposed by the 2017 Grenfell Tower disaster, Sky News reported on Friday.

