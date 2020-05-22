UK to set out quarantine measures for international arrivals

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will on Friday set out details of its plans for a quarantine for international arrivals, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel will set out he details at a briefing later, he told Sky News.

