Commodities
EZJ

UK to set out quarantine measures for international arrivals

Contributors
Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/John Sibley

The United Kingdom will on Friday set out details of its plans for a quarantine for international arrivals, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said.

LONDON, May 22 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom will on Friday set out details of its plans for a quarantine for international arrivals, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel will set out he details at a briefing later, he told Sky News.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)

((guy.faulconbridge@thomsonreuters.com; 07825218698;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EZJ

Other Topics

US Markets Oil

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular