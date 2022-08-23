UK to sell up to 1.5 bln stg of 2025 gilt on Aug. 25

Britain will sell up to 1.5 billion pounds ($1.76 billion) of the June 2025 0.625% gilt via a tender on Thursday, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Tuesday.

The DMO will accept bids from 0800-0900 GMT on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8527 pounds)

