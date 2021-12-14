World Markets

UK to remove all countries from COVID travel red list from Wednesday

Contributors
Kylie MacLellan Reuters
Elizabeth Piper Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

Britain will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament.

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Britain will remove all 11 countries from its COVID-19 travel red list from Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid told parliament.

"Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad," he said.

"Whilst we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow morning."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0401; Reuters Messaging: kylie.maclellan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular