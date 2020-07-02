UK to relax England's quarantine rules for summer travellers

Changing source to government statement

July 3 (Reuters) - Britain's government said it will lift its COVID-19 quarantine requirement for people arriving in England from countries including Germany, France, Spain and Italy from July 10.

A full list of countries covered by the relaxation would be announced on Friday, the country’s transport ministry said.

Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country, something airlines and the travel industry have said will cost thousands of jobs and inflict further damage on the economy.

The government said it expected countries included on the quarantine-free list for England would reciprocate by relaxing their own travel restrictions.

Britain's foreign ministry would set out exemptions from its global advisory against "all but essential" international travel from July 4.

"Today marks the next step in carefully reopening our great nation," Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

The devolved governments of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own powers over public health issues.

(Reporting by William Schomberg in London; Editing by Chris Reese and Daniel Wallis)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com ; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.