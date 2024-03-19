News & Insights

World Markets

UK to refer UAE-Telegraph deal for in-depth review

Credit: REUTERS/Belinda Jiao

March 19, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by Sachin Ravikumar and Paul Sandle for Reuters ->

Adds minister's decision in paragraph 1, reasoning in paragraphs 2-3

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday said it would refer the UAE-led takeover of the Telegraph for a lengthy review, a move that would likely kill the deal because a law banning foreign governments owning newspapersis due to come into force in the coming months.

She said Ofcom found that Abu Dhabi's IMI may have an incentive to influence "the accurate presentation of news and free expression of opinion in the Daily Telegraph and the Sunday Telegraph newspapers".

Separate to the review process, the government is amending legislation to ban foreign states from owning newspapers in response to lawmakers' concerns about RedBird IMI's bid to buy the Telegraph.

"The legislation will come into force after Royal Assent, which I suspect will be in about a month or two months," Frazer earlier told LBC radio. "If the Telegraph case is still live, it will affect it."

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Paul Sandle; editing by William James)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsMarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.