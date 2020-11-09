UK to publish review into RPI inflation on Nov. 25

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW BOYERS

Britain's government will publish a review into the calculation of the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation on Nov. 25, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's government will publish a review into the calculation of the Retail Prices Index (RPI) measure of inflation on Nov. 25, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday.

The RPI is used for calculating payments on Britain's inflation-linked government bonds as well as some pensions and commercial contracts.

Britain's Office for National Statistics says RPI no longer gives an accurate measure of inflation and has urged the public to use alternative measures of consumer price inflation (CPI).

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters