UK to publish exchange of letters between Johnson and former ethics adviser - minister

An exchange of letters between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ethics adviser, Christopher Geidt, who resigned this week, will be published soon, a minister said on Thursday.

Geidt, the independent adviser on ministers' interests, handed his resignation to Johnson on Wednesday, another blow to a prime minister who is struggling to reassert his authority after surviving confidence vote brought by his own lawmakers.

"The prime minister will be issuing a letter in relation to Lord Geidt's announcement, and Lord Geidt's letter and the prime minister's reply will be deposited in the House (of Commons) shortly," Michael Ellis, a minister for the cabinet office, told parliament.

