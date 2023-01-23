UK to propose carbon border tax as part of steel industry aid package -FT

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain is to propose a carbon border tax that would place a levy on imported steel as part of a 600 million pound ($742.20 million) support package to help UK's two biggest steelmakers invest in greener technologies and avoid job losses, the Financial times reported on Monday.

($1 = 0.8084 pounds)

