UK to present post-Brexit N.Ireland legislation on Monday

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government will present legislation to parliament on Monday to unilaterally revise the post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland.

By striking such a deal, he effectively agreed to a customs border between the British-run province of Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom. Britain now says the protocol is unworkable, and months of talks with the EU have failed to find any solutions.

