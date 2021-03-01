UK to offer world's first retail sovereign green bonds

By David Cheetham

LONDON, Mar 1 (IFR) - UK finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce plans as part of his budget statement on Wednesday for the world's first sovereign green bonds targeted at retail investors.

The savings bonds are expected to be offered before year-end and will form a key part of the government's push to create a net-zero carbon economy by 2050, funding projects in areas such as clean transport and renewable energy.

The inclusion of a retail tranche for the public is a novel move for a green sovereign bond, as previous deals have been sold only to qualified institutional buyers.

The government wants to show its leadership credentials in the sustainable finance space ahead of the UN's COP 26 climate meeting in Glasgow scheduled to start on November 1.

Green Gilts aimed at institutional investors were announced by Sunak in November, but it was unclear whether they would contain a retail tranche - something that has drawn growing levels of support.

Sunak will also use his budget statement to announce three programmes that will receive funds from the government’s £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio.

Details of the green savings bonds and the inaugural green Gilt are not yet known. The rules governing them will be outlined in the UK's sovereign green bond framework, which has not yet been finalised.

Italy is poised to join the growing group of eurozone countries to launch a green sovereign bond following the publication of its green bond framework on Thursday and an investor call on Monday.

