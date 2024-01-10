News & Insights

UK to launch new 30-year bond via syndication in two weeks

January 10, 2024 — 03:32 am EST

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Britain will launch a new government bond maturing in July 2054 via a syndication in the week starting Jan. 22, the United Kingdom Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.

The DMO said it would announce the bond's coupon and the banks leading the syndicate at a future date.

The syndication will be the sixth by the DMO during the 2023/24 financial year.

