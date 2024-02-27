News & Insights

UK to launch new 30-year bond via syndication in mid-March

February 27, 2024 — 05:47 am EST

Written by William Schomberg for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Britain will launch a new government bond maturing in November 2054 via a syndication in the week starting March 11, the United Kingdom Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Tuesday.

The DMO said it would announce the bond's coupon and the banks leading the syndicate at a future date.

The syndication will be the seventh and final such sale by the DMO during the 2023/24 financial year.

The DMO also said it was rescheduling the auction of a 4.625% gilt maturing in 2034 to March 12 from an original date of March 13.

