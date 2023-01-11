UK to launch new 30-year bond in week starting Jan. 23

January 11, 2023 — 02:31 am EST

Written by David Milliken for Reuters

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain will launch a new 30-year government bond maturing in October 2053 via a syndication during the week starting Jan. 23, the United Kingdom Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.

The DMO said it would set a coupon for the bond and announce the banks leading the syndicate in due course.

