UK to launch in-depth probe into NortonLifeLock's $8.6 bln deal with Avast

March 16 (Reuters) - Britain's anti-trust regulator launched an in-depth probe into U.S. cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc's NLOK.O $8.6 billion purchase of rival Avast AVST.L on Wednesday, saying the deal could harm competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the deal could lead to British customers getting a worse deal when looking for cyber security software.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

