UK to launch in-depth probe into NortonLifeLock's $8.6 bln deal with Avast

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

Britain's anti-trust regulator launched an in-depth probe into U.S. cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc's $8.6 billion purchase of rival Avast on Wednesday, saying the deal could harm competition.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the deal could lead to British customers getting a worse deal when looking for cyber security software.

