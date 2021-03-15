UK to join green bank capital trend as Paragon prepares

LONDON, Mar 15 (IFR) - UK specialist lender Paragon Banking Group is preparing the first green subordinated issuance from a UK bank, lining up a sub-benchmark sterling Tier 2 aimed at raising financing for green buildings.

Green bank capital is a relatively new concept but has been tested and proven by a handful of issuers in the euro market, most recently by CaixaBank, which sold a €1bn green Tier 2 last Tuesday.

Paragon's deal would be not only the first green bank capital transaction from the UK but also the first denominated in sterling – though the sterling market has already welcomed green insurance Tier 2 paper. The UK's Just Group sold a £250m green Tier 2 last October.

Paragon announced that it has mandated Barclays, Bank of America and UBS to arrange investor calls, commencing on Monday, to market the planned sub-benchmark 10.5-year non-call 5.5 transaction. The deal is expected to be rated BB+ by Fitch.

The proceeds will be used to finance a pool of green residential real estate loans. Paragon's green bond framework defines eligible assets as loans to residential buildings in the top 15% low-carbon buildings in the region, including buildings certified with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) label A or B.

The deal is being launched in conjunction with an any-and-all tender offer for Paragon's 7.25% £150m September 2026 non-call 2021 Tier 2 notes – the lender's only capital outstanding.

The tender offer expires on March 22, with the results to be announced on March 23. For full details, see here.

Paragon said the transaction is aimed at increasing its financial and regulatory flexibility while optimising its cost of capital and strengthening its capital position.

The lender's total capital ratio stood at 16.4% of its risk-weighted assets as of the end of 2020, above its requirement of 13.4%.

While Paragon does not have an MREL requirement in excess of its minimum capital requirements, it said the proposed Tier 2 is supportive towards satisfying any potential future MREL requirement.

The Bank of England is conducting a review of its MREL framework, with a focus on the experience of smaller lenders, and is expected to publish a consultation paper in the summer.

The mandate announcement came after Fitch affirmed its BBB rating of Paragon on Friday and changed the outlook to stable from negative. The rater said risks to Paragon's credit profile have receded since the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Tom Revell, editing by Philip Wright, Sudip Roy)

