UK to investigate Asos, Boohoo and Asda's environmental claims

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Britain will investigate whether fashion brands ASOS ASOS.L, Boohoo BOOH.L and George at Asda are misleading shoppers about the environmental sustainability of their apparel, the country's competition watchdog said on Friday.

"Should we find these companies are using misleading eco claims, we won't hesitate to take enforcement action – through the courts, if necessary," the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said.

"This is just the start of our work in this sector and all fashion companies should take note: look at your own practices and make sure they are in line with the law."

The agency has yet to decide whether there have been any breaches of consumer protection laws, it added.

Its investigation will review "green" claims made by the companies about their clothing, footwear and accessories.

It will examine whether the language used in marketing some apparel is too broad or vague and whether the criteria used by the companies to label products as environmentally sustainable might be lower than customers might expect.

Online fashion retailer Asos said it would co-operate with the CMA investigation and was committed to providing clear and accurate information about its products.

Representatives of Boohoo and Asda did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

