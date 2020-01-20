UK to introduce tougher jail terms for convicted terrorists after London Bridge attack

Britain will introduce tougher jail sentences for convicted terrorists and will end early release as part of a series of measures to strengthen its response to terrorism, the government said on Tuesday.
