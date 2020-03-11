US Markets

UK to introduce more stringent measures to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Elizabeth Piper Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency meeting on Thursday at which he is expected to approve moving to the "delay phase" of the coronavirus response that includes more stringent measures to counter the outbreak.

Johnson will chair a meeting of Britain's emergency committee - known as COBR - on Thursday at around 1315 GMT.

The decision to move to the so called "delay phase" from "contain" is expected to be made at the meeting, his spokesman said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

