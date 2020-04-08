UK to give frontline charities more cash during virus lockdown

LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Wednesday an extra 750 million pounds ($930 million) of funding for frontline charities so they can continue their work during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Our charities are playing a crucial role in the national fight against coronavirus, supporting those who are most in need," Sunak said in a statement.

"It's right we do everything we can to help the sector during this difficult time, which is why we have announced this unprecedented 750 million-pound package of extra funding."

The finance ministry cited hospices and charities supporting domestic abuse victims as examples of the kinds of charities that will benefit from the new money.

The funds include 360 million pounds to be directly allocated by the government to charities that provide key services and support vulnerable people.

Another 370 million will be directed towards smaller charities operating in local communities.

The government will also match whatever the public donates in a BBC charity appeal on April 23, the finance ministry said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)

