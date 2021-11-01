UK to France: Step back from threats in fishing dispute

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain wants France to step back from threats it has made in a post-Brexit fishing dispute, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Monday, adding that the country's ambassador in Paris has been in regular contact with French officials.

"We want to see France step back from those threats," the spokesman told reporters when asked about plans by France to go ahead with a series of sanctions on Nov. 2.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Costas Pitas; Editing by Alistair Smout)

