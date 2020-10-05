UK to follow clinical advice in deploying COVID-19 vaccine, health minister says

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain will roll out COVID-19 vaccinations when they are ready based on clinical advice about who should be prioritised, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday, after a report that half the population could miss out on the jabs.

Asked about comments by the chair of the government's vaccine taskforce to the Financial Times that vaccines would probably only be available to less than half the UK population, Hancock said the taskforce had done good work in procuring vaccines but that deployment was his department's responsibility.

"We will take the advice on the deployment of the vaccine, based on clinical advice from the Joint Committee on vaccinations and immunizations," Hancock told parliament.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Alistair Smout)

