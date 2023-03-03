CNA

UK to extend energy bill help for 3 months - The Times

March 03, 2023 — 05:09 am EST

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Britain's finance minister Jeremy Hunt is set to extend support for household energy bills for an extra three months beyond next month, the Times reported on Friday citing a Whitehall source.

Government support is scheduled to be scaled back from April, meaning average annual bills would rise to 3,000 pounds ($3,594.00) from 2,500 pounds now, but the Times said the reduced level would stay in place for another three months.

Hunt is due to deliver a budget statement on March 15.

($1 = 0.8347 pounds)

