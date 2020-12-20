US Markets
UK to expedite drug trials post-Brexit -FT

Drugmakers will be offered fast-tracked approvals for innovative medicines in the UK, in an effort to attract investments from life sciences companies post-Brexit, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Companies that promise to treat unmet medical needs will be offered help through the development process, including manufacturing, the newspaper said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Companies are set to be offered the same rolling review of data that expedited approval of the Pfizer Inc PFE.N and BioNTech 22UAy.DE COVID-19 vaccine under the so-called Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway, the FT reported.

