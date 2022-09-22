US Markets
AMZN

UK to examine cloud services dominated by Amazon, Microsoft and Google

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Britain said it would investigate competition in cloud services, a market dominated by the "hyperscalers" Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet's Google, which together account for around 81% of revenue.

Adds detail on timing

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain said it would investigate competition in cloud services, a market dominated by the "hyperscalers" Amazon AMZN.O, Microsoft MSFT.O and Alphabet's GoogleGOOGL.O, which together account for around 81% of revenue.

Communications regulator Ofcom also said on Thursday it would examine other digital markets over the next year, including messaging services such as WhatsApp, FaceTime and Zoom, and connected televisions and smart speakers.

It said if it concluded the cloud market was not working well it could recommendation policy changes, take enforcement action or ask the competition regulator to investigate.

It plans to publish a final report within 12 months, it said.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Andy Bruce and Jason Neely)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZNMSFTGOOGL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular