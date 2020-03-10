UK to delay full sale of RBS until at least 2025 - Sky News

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Britain's government is likely to delay the full sale of its 62% stake in Royal Bank of Scotland until at least 2025, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to the bank.

The government has not sold any shares in RBS since June 2018. RBS came under public control during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Stephen Addison)

((david.milliken@reuters.com; +44 20 7542 5109; Reuters Messaging: david.milliken.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.