UK to delay full sale of RBS until at least 2025 - Sky News

David Milliken Reuters
LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Britain's government is likely to delay the full sale of its 62% stake in Royal Bank of Scotland until at least 2025, Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing a source close to the bank.

The government has not sold any shares in RBS since June 2018. RBS came under public control during the 2008-09 financial crisis.

