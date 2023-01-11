UK to deepen collaboration on critical minerals with Saudi Arabia

January 11, 2023 — 09:19 am EST

LONDON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The British government said on Wednesday it had agreed to deepen its collaboration with Saudi Arabia on diversifying sources of critical minerals.

Britain's Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy department said the partnership could see Saudi investment in the UK’s manufacturing and mining finance sectors, and new opportunities for UK mining firms to do business in Saudi Arabia.

The British government said it was also important "in ensuring the UK’s critical mineral supply chains are not overly reliant on any one country, with supplies currently dominated by China".

