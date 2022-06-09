US Markets
PM

UK to consider smoking recommendations, publish its own plan in due course

Contributors
William James Reuters
Farouq Suleiman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DYLAN MARTINEZ

The British government will consider the recommendations of a report into smoking and publish its own plan in due course, health minister Sajid Javid said in a written statement to parliament.

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The British government will consider the recommendations of a report into smoking and publish its own plan in due course, health minister Sajid Javid said in a written statement to parliament.

"The Independent Review will help to inform our upcoming White Paper on Health Disparities, which we plan to publish this summer. To complement this, the Department will also be publishing a new Tobacco Control Plan in due course," Javid's statement said.

(Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Kate Holton)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PM

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular