UK to consider smoking recommendations, publish its own plan in due course

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The British government will consider the recommendations of a report into smoking and publish its own plan in due course, health minister Sajid Javid said in a written statement to parliament.

"The Independent Review will help to inform our upcoming White Paper on Health Disparities, which we plan to publish this summer. To complement this, the Department will also be publishing a new Tobacco Control Plan in due course," Javid's statement said.

(Reporting by William James and Farouq Suleiman; Editing by Kate Holton)

