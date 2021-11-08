UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Britain said it would recognise COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding China's Sinovac SVA.O, Sinopharm and India's Covaxin to the country's approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers.

The changes, which come into force from Nov. 22, will benefit fully vaccinated people from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India.

The travel rules are being further simplified as all people under the age of 18, who have been fully vaccinated, will be able to enter England without self-isolating on arrival, The Department for Transport said on Monday.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

