UK tightens rules over bank account closures after 'debanking' criticism

July 20, 2023 — 12:05 pm EDT

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Banks in Britain will be forced to explain and delay any decision to close an account under new rules announced by the finance ministry on Thursday.

The government has been looking into concerns that banks are blacklisting certain customers over their political views, after individuals including leading Brexiteer Nigel Farage said their access to finance was being cut.

"The government has stepped in to address fears that banks are terminating accounts because they disagree with someone’s political beliefs," the Treasury said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the Financial Conduct Authority said it was talking to NatWest about the handling of Farage's accounts.

Under the new rules, banks will need to explain any closure and customers will be given more time - 90 days - to challenge a decision through the Financial Ombudsman Service, or find a replacement bank, the Treasury said.

"Banks occupy a privileged place in society, and it is right that we fairly balance the rights of banks to act in their commercial interest, with the right for everyone to express themselves freely," Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Andrew Griffith, said.

