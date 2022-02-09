UK telecoms regulator does not rule out mobile network consolidation

Britain's telecoms regulator Ofcom said it would assess potential consolidation in the mobile market on a case-by-case basis rather than taking a fixed view on an appropriate number of networks.

By then O2, owned by Spain's Telefonica, had formed a joint venture with Liberty Global's Virgin Media broadband network.

Mobile operators in Britain and the rest of Europe have urged policymakers to allow mergers to encourage investment in networks.

Vodafone's Chief Executive Nick Read said last week that the company was pursuing deals with rivals in multiple European markets, naming Britain, along with Spain, Italy and Portugal, as a market where it saw merger opportunities.

