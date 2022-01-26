US Markets

UK tech tycoon Mike Lynch fails in bid to delay extradition ruling

Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Britain cannot delay its decision on whether to allow the extradition of tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch to the United States until the impending judgement in a civil claim against him is made public, the High Court in London said on Wednesday.

U.S. prosecutors want the 56-year-old to stand trial in the United States on fraud charges connected to the sale of Autonomy, the software company he founded and led, to Hewlett-Packard (HP) in an $11 billion deal in 2011.

Lynch had sought to delay extradition proceedings pending the outcome of HP's civil case against him.

