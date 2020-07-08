UK tech firm Smiths Group to help make COVID-19 antibody test

July 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Smiths Group SMIN.L on Wednesday said it would help produce a blood-based COVID-19 antibody test approved by the country's regulators, another move by the technology firm to develop products to combat the pandemic.

The London-listed company said it has agreed with biopharmaceutical firm Attomarker, for an undisclosed amount, to make its portable, triple antibody test device at unit Smiths Detection's site in Hemel Hempstead, England.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

