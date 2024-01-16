News & Insights

UK tech firm IQE appoints Jutta Meier as CFO

January 16, 2024 — 02:23 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Jan 16 (Reuters) - British semiconductor wafer maker IQE Plc IQE.L on Tuesday named Jutta Meier as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective from Jan. 22.

Meier joins IQE from Intel Corp INTC.O where she served as a senior finance director, supporting the U.S.-based company's foundry business transformation.

In June last year, Tim Pullen stepped down from the role of CFO and Neil Rummings was appointed on an interim basis.

Separately, IQE said in a trading statement that it expects annual revenue to be at least 115 million pounds ($145.6 million), in line with its previous forecast, and an adjusted core profit of at least 3 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7897 pounds)

