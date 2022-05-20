UK tech bid frenzy will be over before it starts

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - A bidding war for THG looks unlikely. On Thursday evening, the 1.8 billion pound maker of Myprotein announced that it had rejected a 170-pence-a-share offer. The non-binding proposal came from Belerion Capital and King Street Capital Management https://investegate.co.uk/thg-plc--thg-/rns/statement-regarding-recent-press-speculation/202205191846071816M and valued the business at 2.4 billion pounds including debt. UK property magnate Nick Candy https://investegate.co.uk/candy-ventures-sarl/rns/statement-re-possible-offer/202205191831161798M then revealed he is at “the very early stages of considering an offer”.

THG shares, which were valued at 500 pence in a 2020 initial public offering, are pricing in a heavy dose of scepticism. On Friday, the stock was trading at 146 pence, a 14% discount to Belerion’s offer. The measly return buyers would pocket at the offer price may be partly to blame. THG is forecast to deliver just 32 million pounds in EBIT by 2024, as per Refinitiv forecasts. Once 19% worth of tax is deducted, the return on invested capital would be just 1%. Without a sale, Chief Executive Matthew Moulding would be lumped with delivering the governance reforms he promised, like applying for a premium listing and scrapping his so-called golden share. (By Aimee Donnellan)

