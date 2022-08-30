UK tax cut drive has narrow path to avoid big mess

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The candidates to be Britain’s next prime minister are having a weird conversation about the economy. The country is bracing for a surge in gas and electricity bills in the coming months, while Citi analysts reckon inflation could hit 18% by early next year. But in the battle for the leadership of the Conservative party, the most vigorous debate is about lower taxes.

Both Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and her opponent Rishi Sunak, the former finance minister, want to reduce taxes. But Truss, who is the favourite to replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the contest which concludes next week, has upped the ante. She’s planning to lower state levies on incomes and corporate profit by 30 billion pounds.

The government would normally have to cut spending by an equivalent sum to avoid adding to the national debt, currently at around 95% of GDP. However, Truss may have a workaround, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank. Rising prices will push up receipts from taxes on incomes and sales, while spending on public services like schools – which is not directly linked to price levels – will rise at a lower rate. This phenomenon, which the IFS calls “unintended austerity https://ifs.org.uk/publications/outlook-public-finances-under-bank-englands-august-2022-forecast” could boost tax revenue by 37 billion pounds by 2024.

Unfortunately for Truss, the windfall is uncertain. The effects of inflation on government costs like social care and servicing state debt are definite. Future tax receipts depend on an economic outlook which is unusually opaque. Economists polled by Reuters earlier this month assumed https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/boe-deliver-another-bumper-50-bps-lift-sept-prices-soar-2022-08-15/ Britain’s official interest rate would rise from 1.75% to 2.5% this year. As of Tuesday, however, money markets implied a 75% probability of rates hitting 3.5% by the end of December. If the Bank of England lives up to these expectations, the economy will splutter.

Then there’s the energy crisis. The annual cost of electricity and gas for a UK household could hit 6,000 pounds by April next year, three times the level just twelve months earlier. If the state backstops a 100 billion pound facility proposed by the energy industry, or if Truss slashes Britain’s sales tax, as suggested by media reports, the fiscal picture will change dramatically.

The uncertainty over energy costs and interest rates makes forecasting government revenue even more of a mug’s game than usual. It’s an odd time to take a punt on cutting taxes.

