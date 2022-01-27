UK targets significant progress in Brexit talks by February

Adds quotes, details

BELFAST, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Britain hopes to secure significant progress in post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union by February and win the support of pro-British unionists in Northern Ireland opposed to the current arrangements, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

Truss was speaking on Thursday during a visit to Belfast, where she spoke to politicians and business people about their concerns about post-Brexit restrictions on trade between the British region and the rest of the United Kingdom.

"I want to make significant progress by February. That's important. But its important that we secure the support of all the communities in Northern Ireland, including the unionist community," she told journalists.

"I completely understand the frustration people feel and the need for rapid progress and that is why we are in intense negotiations with the EU," she said.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney on Thursday said there was a key window between now and the end of February to get a deal.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson and Conor Humphries; Editing by Kate Holton)

