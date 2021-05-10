UK takes slow road to Scotland breakaway risk

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The United Kingdom is taking the slow road to balkanisation. Regional elections last week saw both the Scottish National Party of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and the Conservative Party of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cement their respective positions. Though that has prompted rhetoric about a new Scottish independence showdown, holders of the UK’s 2 trillion pounds of public debt have little reason to freak out.

The prospect of Scotland breaking away from the UK after three centuries is a legitimate concern for investors. Back in September 2014, just before a referendum in which Scotland voted narrowly to remain in the union, the yield on UK 10-year bonds rose 13 basis points to 2.5% when polls briefly showed secessionists could win. Bondholders feared an independent Scotland might renege on its share of Britain’s debt, lifting the remaining UK’s borrowings as a proportion of its shrunken GDP by 10%.

Yields on UK government bonds were largely unmoved by the latest result, however. One reason is that another referendum probably won’t happen for years. The SNP and Green Party secured 72 of 129 seats: not much more than the 69 they won in 2016. Johnson, whose party did well in English local elections on Thursday, will deem any near-term vote a distraction while the UK economy recovers from the pandemic.

Another comfort is that Sturgeon might not win a referendum. The economic risks of secession were a key determinant of the 2014 result: Scotland’s exports to the rest of the United Kingdom represent 35% of its GDP, but the rest of Britain sends just 3.5% of its output north of the border, Citi economists reckon.

Granted, a vote for independence this time could see Scotland rejoin the European Union; a powerful factor given that most Scots opposed Brexit. And the SNP’s Sustainable Growth Commission has attempted to address the debt issue, recommending a seceded Scotland contribute 3 billion pounds a year to the cost of servicing UK debt.

But independence would still force Scotland to choose between introducing an untested new currency or accepting the Bank of England’s monetary policy. The path back to EU membership would be uncertain and raise difficult questions about the border with England.

Rather than confront these conundrums, Sturgeon will probably focus on criticising Johnson’s government in Westminster for ignoring Scottish wishes. That’s actually a source of reassurance for bondholders.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Scottish National Party won 64 of the Scottish Parliament’s 129 seats in a May 6 poll, one short of securing an overall majority. The Green Party, which also supports Scottish independence, won 8 seats.

- Of the parties that want to keep the United Kingdom together, the Conservative Party won 31 seats in the Scottish Parliament, Labour won 22 seats and the Liberal Democrats 4 seats.

- In terms of voting percentages, the SNP won 47.7% of the constituency vote, and the Greens won 1.3%. The Conservatives won 21.9%, Labour 21.6%, and the Liberal Democrats 6.9%.

- The 63.2% turnout was the highest in a Scottish election.

- In England, Labour kept hold of its mayoralties in London and Greater Manchester. But the Conservatives gained control of 12 councils while Labour lost control of seven.

- Senior British minister Michael Gove refused to say in a television interview on May 9 how the government would react if the Scottish Parliament were to pass a bill calling for a referendum on independence from the United Kingdom.

- UK 10-year gilt yields rose 0.02% to 0.81% as of 0810 GMT on May 10.

