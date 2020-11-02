UK takes back control of atomic weapons contract from Lockheed Martin-led group

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain's defence ministry will take back direct control of day-to-day operations of the country's nuclear weapon warheads from a consortium run by Lockheed Martin LMT.N, Serco SRP.L and Jacobs Engineering J.N in June 2021, Serco said on Monday.

The three companies have managed the entity called AWE Management, which controls the Atomic Weapons Establishment since 2000, with Lockheed Martin having 51% and Serco and Jacobs holding 24.5% each.

Serco said it was told by Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) late on Friday that AWE plc would transfer back under the direct control and management of the MoD as from June 30, 2021.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)

