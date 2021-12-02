UK tabloid loses appeal in privacy case brought by Duchess Meghan

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A British court dismissed an appeal by a tabloid paper against a ruling that it had breached the privacy of Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, by printing parts of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper was seeking to overturn a High Court ruling that it breached Meghan's privacy and copyright by publishing parts of the letter she sent to her father Thomas Markle in August 2018, three months after her wedding to Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson.

(Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by Kate Holton)

