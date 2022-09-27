UK swaps one cost-of-living crisis for another

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain’s energy-price crisis has eased after the government decided to cap consumer bills. But the budget plans of new Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng may cause a world of pain for mortgage borrowers. Banks are unlikely to emerge unscathed.

Kwarteng’s mini-budget on Friday forced investors to reassess their expectations of how quickly the Bank of England will hike rates. That’s because a collapse in sterling and a 45 billion pound tax cut may stoke inflation. Market prices imply the BoE’s base rate will hit 5.1% in February, compared with an expectation of 4.1% last Thursday. Rising borrowing costs are already forcing banks to pull old offers.

The timing could hardly be worse for mortgage borrowers with cheap fixed deals that need to be refinanced next year, or else switch to an expensive floating charge priced off short-term rates. According to UK Finance, there are 1.8 million such loans due to expire in 2023. The average outstanding fixed mortgage has a 2.07% rate and 164,000-pound balance, which means interest accounts for 280 pounds of the monthly bill.

The same borrower might have to pay 6% or more next year, since mortgage rates are usually roughly 1 percentage point above the base rate. That implies 820 pounds of monthly interest. The 540-pound increase is equivalent to one-quarter of average monthly pay after tax, based on Office for National Statistics data.

Surging interest rates will crimp spending and hurt the housing market, further undermining Truss and Kwarteng’s growth plans. The effect will be exacerbated by the increase in mortgage borrowing during the decades-long housing boom. Capital Economics reckons at Monday’s implied levels, mortgage costs could reach their highest level relative to borrowers’ income since 1990. House prices fell 20% between 1989 and 1992.

The crunch probably won’t turn into a banking crisis. Lenders like Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest have bigger balance-sheet buffers than in the past, and they’ve lent more prudently. The share of new mortgages with a greater than 90% loan-to-value ratio has hovered between 1% and 5% in recent years, compared with 15% to 16% in 2007. Rather than having to bail them out, regulators and politicians may push lenders to offer repayment holidays or cut interest rates.

Britain’s government has chosen to absorb the costs of higher energy prices. It will find it equally difficult to let mortgage borrowers suffer alone.

CONTEXT NEWS

Investors expect the Bank of England to raise interest rates to more than 5% by February 2023, compared with 2.25% now, according to Refinitiv Eikon data accessed at 1500 GMT on Sept. 26.

