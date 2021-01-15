US Markets
UK Supreme Court hands businesses victory in COVID-19 insurance ruling

LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The UK Supreme Court ruled on Friday that thousands of businesses should be insured for losses amassed after a national lockdown to curb the coronavirus pandemic in a test case that pitched the markets regulator against major insurers.

Six of the world's largest commercial insurers -- Hiscox HSX.L, RSA RSA.L, QBE QBE.AX, Argenta HNRGn.DE, Arch ACGL.O and MS Amlin [RIC:RIC:MITSID.UL] -- said many business interruption policies did not cover widespread disruption after Britain's first national lockdown last March.

